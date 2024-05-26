Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. 19,946,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

