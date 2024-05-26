Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

