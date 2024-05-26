Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 2,352,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,527. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

