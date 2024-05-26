Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $579,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.62. The stock had a trading volume of 574,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,242. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

