Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 164,963 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $40.53. 6,156,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

