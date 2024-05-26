Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 77.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

