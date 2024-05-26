Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

