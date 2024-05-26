Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $807.43. 1,778,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $765.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $820.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

