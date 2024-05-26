Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 544,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 2,191,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.