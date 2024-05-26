Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

VYMI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. 172,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,363. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

