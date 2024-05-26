Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

QQQ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,669,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.03.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.