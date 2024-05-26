Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.65. 1,453,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,299. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

