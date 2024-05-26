Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. 1,413,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

