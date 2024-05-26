LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.26. 196,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 580,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
LiveRamp Trading Down 6.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
