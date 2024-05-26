Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) PT Lowered to $0.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Loop Media stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Loop Media has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Loop Media will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loop Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

