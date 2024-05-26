Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $397.00 at Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $492.00 to $397.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.13.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $303.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.77. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $295.28 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

