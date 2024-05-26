MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.