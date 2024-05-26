Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after purchasing an additional 649,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. 8,732,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

