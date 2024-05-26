Mizuho Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $104.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of FRT opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

