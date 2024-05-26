MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect MorphoSys to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 55,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,746. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.15. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

