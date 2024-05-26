National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$114.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.38. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.81. The company has a market cap of C$38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

