Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 4,463 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 3.19% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 339,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 326,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 668,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.81. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

