Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 558 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GSLC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. 236,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.