Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 6,067 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 365,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,326. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

