Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $190.20. 112,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.73 and a one year high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

