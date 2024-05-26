Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,874,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

