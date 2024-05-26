Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 526,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,387. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

