Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,011,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,014,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,311,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $508.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.73. The company has a market capitalization of $467.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

