Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 2.88% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSTP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 1,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.