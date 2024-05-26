Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,999,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 69,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. 1,852,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,345. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

