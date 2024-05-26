Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $336.67 and a twelve month high of $460.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

