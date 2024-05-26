Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.14 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.73. 262,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,719. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

