Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $974,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. 437,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,765. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

