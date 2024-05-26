Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,403,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

