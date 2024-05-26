Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. 290,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,378. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

