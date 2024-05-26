Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.87. 3,123,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.