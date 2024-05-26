Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $348,789,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

