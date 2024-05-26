Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 27,809 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 377,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 115,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 899,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 420,321 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,628 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

