Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 12,299,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,724,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

