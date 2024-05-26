Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,310 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.