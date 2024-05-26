Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 35 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $781.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,893. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $783.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

