Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 917 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.21% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $44.80. 37,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

