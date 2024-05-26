Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 45,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,903. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

