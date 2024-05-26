Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.13% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

FPEI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,821. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

