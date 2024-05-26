NEAR Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.48 billion and approximately $432.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00011470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00053857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,649,565 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,551,623 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,459,824 with 1,079,384,578 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.13489545 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $487,970,164.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.