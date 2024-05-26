Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 37,333 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Calix worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.75. 445,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 1.72. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

