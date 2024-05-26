Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 135,348 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 256.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,348 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $308,701,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. 2,838,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.