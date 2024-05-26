Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 8,764 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 83.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $208.28. 633,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average of $197.59. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $143.39 and a 52 week high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

