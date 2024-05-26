Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Biogen by 215.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. The company had a trading volume of 770,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $229.51. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

