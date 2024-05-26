Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of XPO worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $108.37. 1,269,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

